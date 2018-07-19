Thursday's Man Utd transfer rumours: Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara, Toby Alderweireld and Leonardo Bonucci

Toby Alderweireld may be heading to Old Trafford this summer

Jose Mourinho targets two Bayern Munich stars as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Thursday, July 19.

The Manchester United manager is plotting a swoop for Bayern pair Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara, according to reports in the Sun.

It is believed that the Bundesliga champions would be prepared to offload the duo if a club met their valuation.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese is also thought to still be interested in bringing unsettled Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford next season, reports the Independent.

Negotiations for the Belgium international recently came to an end with United being priced out of a move for the player by the north London club.

However, the Red Devils are now confident an agreement can be reached for Alderweireld.

Elsewhere, United are just one of a number of big-name European clubs who are pondering a move for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, says the Daily Express.

The Italian, 31, only moved to San Siro from Juventus last July.