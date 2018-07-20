Alexis Sanchez flies to Los Angeles to join Man Utd's US tour

Alexis Sanchez has flown out to Los Angeles to join his Manchester United team-mates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Chile international missed the opening game of the tour - a 1-1 draw with Mexican side Club America in Pheonix - after initially being denied a US visa.

The issue has now been resolved and Jose Mourinho is keen for Sanchez to play in United's next game against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, with United's World Cup players absent.

"There's no [Romelu] Lukaku or [Marcus] Rashford here and probably not even for the start of the Premier League, so it's about when Alexis lands and when he lands, he has to play," Mourinho said.

"He trained with us for five days before we departed to Los Angeles and we left one fitness coach behind with him to keep training with him. Of course, it's individual training but when he arrives, he has to play."

After playing San Jose, United take part in the International Champions Cup with matches against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

