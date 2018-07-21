Manchester United promote Neil Ryan to U18s manager

Neil Ryan has been at Manchester United for 11 years

Manchester United have appointed Neil Ryan as the club's new U18s boss, following Kieran McKenna's promotion to the first-team coaching staff.

The departure of Rui Faria at the end of last season prompted Jose Mourinho to make changes to his backroom staff. McKenna has been joined by Michael Carrick and Stefano Rapetti, who worked with the Portuguese at Inter Milan.

Ryan, who was previously in charge of Manchester United's U16s, will now take the reins from McKenna as he looks to build on the success of last season, when they won the U18 Premier League North title.

"I've grown up with Manchester United all my life and it's an absolute honour and privilege to be here coaching the youth team," Ryan told the club's website.

"It's my job, and the responsibility of all the coaches in the Academy, to develop young players in the way that is expected at our club.

"The Under-18 team made great strides last season and although there will be some big challenges ahead, I can't wait to get the new season started."

NIcky Butt, head of academy football at United, added: "Neil has been coaching at United full-time for 11 years now, so he has earned this opportunity. He has moved up through the ranks and I think he is very good at what he does.

"He is coming into a very good set-up, as he will be assisted by the same staff that worked with Kieran McKenna last season, in Colin Little, Charlie Owen and Kevin Wolfe.

"The aim of this club is to develop the players and get them as close to the first team as possible and we believe that Neil's appointment will help us continue that tradition."