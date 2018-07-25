Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United's tour to attend child's birth

Anthony Martial is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford this summer

Anthony Martial has been allowed to leave Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA so he can attend the birth of his second child.

The 22-year-old forward started both of United's matches on their tour so far, but failed to score in either their 1-1 tie with Club America or their 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

United still have three matches remaining - against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid - during their time in the USA, but it is unclear whether Martial will return to play in any of them.

The Premier League side's only pre-season fixture not taking place in the USA is against Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on August 5.

Sky Sports News understands Martial has told United manager Jose Mourinho that he wants to leave the club, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund keen to sign him.

Martial joined United three years ago, and was a regular under then manager Louis van Gaal. However, he has struggled to hold down a starting spot under Mourinho.

