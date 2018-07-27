Friday's Man Utd transfer rumours: Anthony Martial, Ivan Perisic, Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld

Could Ivan Perisic be joining United next season?

Manchester United are willing to allow Anthony Martial to leave, according to reports in the Mirror.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho first wants to sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic as a replacement for the out-of-favour France international at Old Trafford next season.

Meanwhile, United will have to pay £80m - a world-record fee for a defender - if they want to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, says the Star.

United have approached Leicester over the sale of their England centre-back, Sky Sports News understands.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, remains a priority signing for United, reports the Independent.

However, the north London club want £55m or Martial included in any negotiations for the centre back.

Finally, United defender Luke Shaw has hit back over criticism of his conditioning and says he is keen to earn a new deal.

"I want to earn a contract. I don't want a contract because, in the next year I'm a free agent, so they might look to tie me down," he said.