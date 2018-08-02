Joel Pereira leaves Manchester United on loan to Vitoria Setubal

Joel Pereira played a key role in Manchester United's tour of the US

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal on a season-long loan.

Pereira, 22, was a key part of Jose Mourinho's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States this summer.

He was third choice behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero last season, but has been temporarily offloaded to gain more experience following the arrival of Lee Grant from Stoke.

United say Mourinho is a "firm believer" in Pereira, who signed a new contract last year to see him stay at the club until 2021 - with the option to extend by a further year.

Mourinho previously said Pereira "can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation".

The arrival of Lee Grant (right) has given United another goalkeeping back-up

Manchester United have allowed two other young goalkeepers to leave the club this summer on a permanent basis.

Sam Johnstone joined West Brom earlier this summer for £6.5m, while Dean Henderson moved to Sheffield United.

