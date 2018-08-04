Manchester United transfer rumours: Yerry Mina and Anthony Martial

Could Barca defender Yerry Mina be joining Man Utd this summer?

Manchester United are growing frustrated with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, who is stalling over a move to Old Trafford, according the Sun.

We reported earlier this week that United could seal a deal for Mina for as little as £30m, just seven months after Barca signed him from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £10m.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial could be staying at United this season after all, says the Mirror.

Martial arrived at United's training ground on Friday after his early departure from the club's tour of the United States.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku has backed United manager Jose Mourinho after his negative comments during pre-season,

Speaking in the Mirror, the Belgium international striker said 'The Special One' should not need to hide his emotions.