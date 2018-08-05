Man Utd transfer rumours: Toby Alderweireld, Willian, Paul Pogba and Matteo Darmian

Man Utd are reportedly closing in on Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld

Man Utd are set to complete a £60m move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld in the next 48 hours, says the Sunday Mirror.

The Red Devils had previously been unwilling to meet Spurs' £75m valuation of the 29-year-old, but a breakthrough now appears to have been reached between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, United will launch a last-ditch bid to sign Willian from Chelsea, who is Jose Mourinho's top summer target according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Brazil international, 29, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2020.

However, the Sunday Mirror claims Portugal football chiefs are keeping an eye on Mourinho's situation at United and would love to make him national team manager in the future.

Elsewhere, the Sun on Sunday claims Mourinho is in "panic mode" five days before the transfer window closes after United's £35m deal for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina collapsed.

We reported earlier this week that United could seal a deal for Mina, just seven months after Barca signed him from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £10m.

The Sun on Sunday is also reporting that Benfica have joined the list of teams across Europe interested in a loan deal to sign United defender Matteo Darmian.

The 28-year-old is currently contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.

And agent Mino Raiola will have talks with United this week over the future of midfielder Paul Pogba, reports the Daily Star on Sunday.

Barcelona are among the teams understood to be hovering with interest.

And finally, Mourinho's awkward tunnel meeting with United chief executive Ed Woodward last week was their first for more than a fortnight, says the Mail on Sunday.

The Portuguese is believed to be unhappy with the club's business so far in the summer transfer window.