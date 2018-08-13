James Wilson joins Aberdeen on loan from Manchester United

James Wilson has joined Aberdeen on loan

Manchester United striker James Wilson has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who has previously enjoyed loan spells at Brighton, Derby and Sheffield United, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane.

Wilson will now continue his development at Pittodrie, where he has been handed the No 9 shirt by Dons manager Derek McInnes.

"I am absolutely delighted to secure James on a season-long loan as he is a player I feel will very quickly become an important member of the squad for us," said McInnes.

"He is a real quality player, who I think will suit the way we play, and, having spoken to him, I think he sees this move as a real opportunity for him.

"There were other clubs interested in taking James but he feels this is the right place for him to continue his development.

"I'd also like to thank Manchester United for the part they played in making the loan happen."

Wilson could make his debut for Aberdeen on Saturday in the Scottish League Cup second round tie against St Mirren.