Barcelona will not rule out bid for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba scored a penalty and captained Manchester United to a 2-1 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has left the door open on a potential move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, after saying the club could still do business before the Spanish transfer window closes.

Despite being handed the captain's armband for the opening 2-1 win against Leicester City, Pogba's comments after the game hinted at tensions at Old Trafford.

"If you're not happy, you cannot give your best," he said. "There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

4:00 Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

Asked about Pogba after Barcelona's 2-1 Super Cup win against Sevilla, Bartomeu said: "I won't speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left.

"We'll see which players come out. We're focused on the league, so it's best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players.

"There's still time to do business."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club could still have business to do in this transfer window

Brighton vs Man Utd Live on

Andres Iniesta, Paulinho and Andre Gomes have left Barcelona this summer and the Catalan club may have to wait if they are to further strengthen their midfield following the arrivals of Arturo Vidal and Arthur, with Manchester United unlikely to want to part with Pogba during this window.

"We are never going to find another Andres Iniesta, that's impossible because there is only one and he is in Japan,' said Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

2:58 Man Utd 2-1 Leicester Man Utd 2-1 Leicester

"I don't think about signings. I think about my team and preparing for the next match.

"That's my plan, although everything is up in the air until the window closes."