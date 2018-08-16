Manchester United rubbish Paul Pogba-Jose Mourinho rift reports

1:38 Man Utd have rubbished reports of a Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba rift Man Utd have rubbished reports of a Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba rift

Manchester United have described reports that Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba had a big bust-up as "absolute nonsense", insisting their relationship is good.

Some newspapers said on Thursday that Mourinho had warned the France World Cup winner not to speak out to the media and he should ask for a transfer if he wanted to quit the club.

It is understood United rejected an offer for Pogba from Barcelona earlier in August and despite getting the captain's armband for their Premier League's opening win against Leicester, his comments after the game hinted at tensions at Old Trafford.

"If you're not happy, you cannot give your best," Pogba said having taken the unusual step of stopping on three occasions to speak to reporters at Old Trafford. "There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

It was a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 victory over Leicester that had Mourinho describing the 25-year-old as a "monster".

In Thursday's reports it was also suggested that Pogba had hit back by telling Mourinho he should go through his agent Mino Raiola if he planned to speak to him formally again.

United have been incensed by these stories calling them "absolute nonsense" and that furthermore, the relationship between Pogba and Mourinho remained "good".

Pogba missed United's tour of the USA owing to his World Cup exploits but returned early for training and was a surprise starter against the Foxes.

United signed Pogba for a then-world record £93.25m fee in 2016 and he has three years remaining on his current Old Trafford deal.

