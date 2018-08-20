Manchester United need more leaders, says Paul Scholes

Manchester United fell to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday

Paul Scholes claims there is a lack of leaders in the Manchester United squad, labelling stand-in captain Paul Pogba “inconsistent”.

United fell to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton in a lacklustre performance on Super Sunday, leaving some questioning the desire of Jose Mourinho's men.

After the game, Pogba admitted his side approached Brighton with the wrong attitude, and Scholes questions whether the 2018 World Cup winner is the right man to be wearing the armband for the Red Devils.

"There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there tonight. He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent," Scholes told Optus Sport.

Scholes feels Anthony Martial's poor display at the Amex can be blamed, in part, by a lack of service from Pogba to the forward.

0:52 Sir Alex Ferguson would have sold Paul Pogba by now, says Danny Mills Sir Alex Ferguson would have sold Paul Pogba by now, says Danny Mills

"Lukaku can do it [win games]. Martial can do it. Martial, in that first half - what was he on for? 55 minutes? An hour? He got one ball down the left-hand side in the first half," Scholes added.

"And he absolutely flew past the right-back. I can't remember another time when you get the ball to him. As a midfield player for United, your job is to get the ball to your best players who can hurt [the opposition].

"But the Man United midfield players could never do it. They couldn't get a ball in to Lukaku, they couldn't get a ball in to Martial and they couldn't get a ball in to [Marcus] Rashford when he came on."