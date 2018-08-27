Jose Mourinho insists Man Utd beat Tottenham tactically and team is 'united'

5:49 Jose Mourinho insists his side did not lose the tactical battle against Tottenham Jose Mourinho insists his side did not lose the tactical battle against Tottenham

Jose Mourinho insists his tactics did not cause Manchester United to lose 3-0 against Tottenham on Monday Night Football, and says the whole team is fully united.

Goals from Lucas Moura (2) and Harry Kane gave Spurs all three points at Old Trafford, meaning United have suffered two defeats from their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 1992.

Mourinho made six changes after the 3-2 defeat by Brighton last weekend, but the manager says United won the game from both a strategic and tactical point of view, just not by the result.

He told Sky Sports: "We work all week, and by the strategic point of view we didn't lose, by the tactical point of view we didn't lose, but we lost the game.

"We work very, very well during the week, we prepared the game very well, we played very well, the players had a fantastic attitude.

"At half-time the result should be two goals different minimum, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0. And then something changed the game a little bit. Then the result was 2-0 but the team was in the game, and I think everyone could feel one goal could change the direction of the game.

"I think Tottenham felt it, we were feeling that too. But then the third goal came and killed the game."

Mourinho was also adamant that his side are united, praising the attitude of the side and saying the squad are also behind him.

Mourinho spent over a minute in front of the Stretford End clapping the United fans, and praised a support he believes can see that his side are working for each other.

"All our fans don't read papers, all our fans don't watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that," he added. "They answer in an absolutely amazing way. I don't think it's normal for a team to lose 3-0 at home, and for the supporters to react in that way.

"I just think that if anyone that watched this game and many thousands of our fans looked at the game, one thing they know for sure is that the team is united. A team doesn't fight the way they fought, give everything they gave if the team is not united.

"The team that fights the way they did, with the empathy between the players, solidarity between the players, with the dignity to play together for Man Utd. To lose at home of course is a very difficult thing for anyone, but I think one thing is clear, the team is united. There are no union without the manager."

Asked if his side physically fell away after an energetic start, Mourinho said: "No. I don't know if you played any sport, I played at a lower level, maybe people in the studio are people who played at a high level; goals are an amazing vitamin, and goals conceded are an overdose of fatigue.

"When you are the best team, arriving at half-time with the frustration of 'why are we not winning' and concede two goals, it's an overdose of fatigue.

"I'm not saying that with one goal we would have won or drawn, but we were very, very much in the game. The 3-0 smashed the mentality of the team, but even so I saw Luke Shaw, even with the result at 3-0 having fatigue and cramps, keeping in the game until the last second with that pride and dignity that the fans applaud. So I think it's a magnificent reaction to the boys."