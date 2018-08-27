Manchester United confirm pink away shirt in tribute to local newspaper
New shirt pays tribute to The Football Pink newspaper, which closed in 2007
Last Updated: 27/08/18 7:09pm
Manchester United will wear a pink shirt for the first time this season in tribute to the city's newspaper history.
The matchday programme for Monday's Premier League clash against Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, included a wrap-around with the headline of 'The Pink is back!'
Man Utd vs Tottenham
August 27, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
The new Adidas away shirt is set to be launched on Tuesday and is inspired by The Football Pink newspaper, which was created by the Manchester Evening News and went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007.
"Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again," said the front page of United Review.
"Not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."
United face Spurs at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football, looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Brighton.