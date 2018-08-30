Manchester United in talks with Anthony Martial over new deal

Manchester United are keen to tie Anthony Martial to a new long-term contract

Manchester United are in discussions with Anthony Martial over a new long-term deal at the club, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old forward joined United in 2015, becoming the most expensive teenage footballer at the time with the fee rising to a possible £58 million.

Martial's failure to hold down a starting place under Jose Mourinho has led to speculation over his future, but it appears United are keen to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford and discussions have been ongoing for several months.

Although United have the option to extend Martial's current contract until the end of the next season, the club are thought to be keen on tying him down to a longer-term agreement.

Martial made a flying start to his United career, scoring a debut goal against Liverpool as he went on to score 11 goals in his first Premier League season under Louis van Gaal's management.

However, Martial has struggled to build on that promise since Mourinho took over in 2016.

The former Monaco striker has made just 11 Premier League starts in each of his two seasons under Mourinho, scoring a total of 13 goals in that time.

3:00 Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham

The arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez limited Martial's playing time last season and he was then left out of the French World Cup squad, which went on to win the tournament in Russia.

After being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer, Martial has featured in just one of United's first three games of the season - a defeat to Brighton in which he was hauled off after an hour.

Mourinho is also facing speculation over his future after another loss, this time against Tottenham on Monday.