Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford in October as Man Utd draw Juventus in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 before joining Real Madrid a year later

Manchester United will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford on October 23 after being drawn against Juventus in the Champions League.

United and Serie A champions Juve were both drawn in Group H, alongside Valencia and Young Boys.

Jose Mourinho's men play host to Juve on October 23, before travelling to the Juventus Stadium on November 7 - a double-header which also sees United midfielder Paul Pogba face his former club.

Paul Pogba faces former side Juventus in the group stages

"You want to be in a group that's exciting," said former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. "That's kind of the big bonus, that we get Cristiano back to Old Trafford.

"I think the crowd at Old Trafford will be very, very happy to see him back. Of course, last time he was there it wasn't too great for Manchester United."

Ronaldo has not faced his old side since helping Real Madrid knock United out of the Champions League in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the club in 2013.

United lost the last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate with Ronaldo playing in both legs, scoring Real's decisive goal in the 2-1 second leg win at Old Trafford.

That is the only time he has faced United since leaving the club for Real in 2009 for a then world-record £80m.

Ronaldo went on to win four Champions League titles in a glittering nine-year spell with Real that saw him score 450 goals in 438 appearances.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in July in a £105m deal.

Manchester United's Champions League Group H fixtures

Wednesday September 19: Young Boys (Away)

Tuesday October 2: Valencia (Home)

Tuesday October 23: Juventus (Home)

Wednesday November 7: Juventus (Away)

Tuesday November 27: Young Boys (Home)

Wednesday December 12: Valencia (Away)