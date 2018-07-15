Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois says 'all options are open' as he considers his future

Thibaut Courtois says he is prepared to run down his contract at Chelsea and that "all options are open" to him amid uncertainty over his future.

The goalkeeper has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and Sky in Italy reported in May that negotiations over an extension had broken down.

Courtois, like team-mate Eden Hazard, has been linked with Champions League winners Real Madrid and the Belgian says he will think about his options now his participation with Belgium is over.

He told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: "I'm going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are.

"All options are open for me, I may also stay at Chelsea.

"People always complain that players don't comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign.

"I will go back and see what they want and how they say it."

Courtois and Hazard have been impressing for Belgium at the World Cup and, after Saturday's 2-0 defeat of England, Hazard hinted that he could leave Chelsea this summer, saying "it might be time to discover something different".

Courtois joked: "Wherever I go, Hazard must come along.

"We will not let each other go. We'll see."

Maurizio Sarri has taken charge at Chelsea following the sacking of Antonio Conte, but Courtois thinks the new manager will need to be given time to settle in.

"The decision was made a few days ago," he said.

Eden Hazard has said he could leave Chelsea this summer

"But I think as a group we expected that to happen earlier, because we heard what the board said to us already after the season, and then it took until now.

"I don't think it's easy for a new manager to come in and shape us in a few weeks.

"I think fans need to understand we will need some time to adapt to the new manager and a different style."