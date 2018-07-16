Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri relishing facing Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho in Premier League

Maurizio Sarri thinks the Premier League has the best managers

New Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is relishing coming up against Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the Premier League.

Sarri was officially announced as Chelsea head coach on Saturday, after spending three seasons at Serie A side Napoli. He told Chelsea's official club app The 5th Stand the Premier League leads the way when it comes to the calibre of managers.

Sarri appointed Chelsea boss

"Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the most important championship in Europe," the Italian said. "In the Premier League there are all the most important coaches in Europe, maybe in the world.

"It will be for me very exciting to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp and the others."

Chelsea finished fifth last season, missing out on a place in the Champions League. They were 30 points adrift of Guardiola's title-winners City and Sarri concedes the standard of the other teams in the Premier League will make instant success difficult.

Sarri says it will be difficult to win the Premier League

"I think Chelsea is a good team," he said."The problem is that in England there are another five, six very good teams.

"First of all I want to play my football, I want to enjoy myself. And probably I want also to win something.

Sarri could change Chelsea

"With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football.

"It's impossible in my job to promise something, but I surely would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea."

Antonio Conte issued a statement via the LMA thanking Chelsea

Sarri's comments came as compatriot and predecessor Antonio Conte issued a statement following his sacking from the club on Friday.

How good is Jorginho?

Conte took over at Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and won the title in his first year. His statement issued through the League Managers' Association (LMA) thanked the club for two "unforgettable seasons".

"I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together," it read.

"It was fantastic for me to be able to share my emotions, passion and enthusiasm throughout two unforgettable seasons with these amazing Chelsea supporters, who will always stay in my heart.

"I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season."

Sarri's first game in charge of Chelsea is their pre-season friendly against Perth Glory in Western Australia on July 23.