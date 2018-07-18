Gianfranco Zola named Chelsea assistant first-team coach

Gianfranco Zola has been named Chelsea assistant first-team coach to new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri was officially unveiled in the role on Wednesday, with Zola now confirmed as his No 2 later the same day.

Zola returns to Stamford Bridge having enjoyed a seven-year spell in west London as a player, during which time he scored 80 goals, including the winner in the 1-0 victory over Stuttgart in the 1998 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

The Italian helped Chelsea win four major trophies while at the club and the 52-year-old - who has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham - will now work hard to play his part in helping secure further success as part of the coaching staff.

Once a Blue, always a Blue! 💙



Gianfranco Zola will join Maurizio Sarri's backroom team as Assistant first team coach! Welcome home, Gianfranco!



More 👉 https://t.co/TUIbZS3lJo pic.twitter.com/wOtFiJFDnf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

"For me, it is an amazing thing," he told the club's official website. "I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

0:59 The new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he wants to keep the club's best players The new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he wants to keep the club's best players

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."