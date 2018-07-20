Chelsea's Willian subject to third Barcelona bid in excess of £55m

Barcelona have made a third bid to try and sign Willian from Chelsea

Barcelona have launched a third bid to sign Chelsea winger Willian which is in excess of £55m, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Barcelona had tabled a second offer believed to be worth up to £53m for the Brazil international, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs and representatives of the player.

Sky sources understand the La Liga champions first began efforts to lure Willian to the Nou Camp over three months ago.

1:23 Following reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea's Willian, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments from last season. Following reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea's Willian, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments from last season.

Premier League rivals Manchester United were interested in a deal for the winger back in May, with the player himself wanting to leave the club during the tenure of former head coach Antonio Conte, who has since been replaced by Maurizo Sarri.

Willian, who was voted the Chelsea players' player of the season last term, was left out of the starting line-up for the 1-0 FA Cup final win over United.

He scored Chelsea's only goal in their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona last season.

Willian has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Russian side Anzhi in 2013.

