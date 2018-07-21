Chelsea youngster Jeremie Boga moves to Serie A side Sassuolo in permanent deal

Jeremie Boga made just one competitive appearance for Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Jeremie Boga has left Stamford Bridge and moved to Serie A side Sassuolo in a permanent deal.

The Italian side say Chelsea have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal, allowing them to bring the 21-year-old attacking midfielder back to the Premier League if he impresses in Serie A.

Boga made just one competitive appearance for Chelsea's first team.

He started the opening game of the 2017/18 Premier League season at home to Burnley, but was substituted after just 18 minutes when Gary Cahill was sent off.

Boga came through the ranks at Chelsea, but also spent time on loan at French side Rennes, Spanish side Granada CF and Championship side Birmingham City.

A statement on Chelsea's website said: "We thank Jeremie for his service and wish him well in his future career."