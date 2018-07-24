Marcos Alonso unfazed by Chelsea trio transfer talk

0:53 Marcos Alonso discusses the Chelsea futures of Willian, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, as well as the coming season under new boss Maurizio Sarri. Marcos Alonso discusses the Chelsea futures of Willian, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, as well as the coming season under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Marcos Alonso insists he is unconcerned about transfer speculation linking some of Chelsea's key players with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are understood to have turned down a £55m-plus bid from Barcelona for Willian, the third bid the Catalan club have made over the summer, while Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have been linked with Real Madrid.

The three players are absent from the club's pre-season tour of Australia as they take some time off after the World Cup and Alonso is looking forward to meeting up with them again ahead of the new campaign under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

"I am not even thinking about that. They are Chelsea players and I am looking forward to seeing them after their holidays," Spanish defender Alonso told Sky Sports News when asked about the possibility of the three players leaving the club.

"They are top players and very important for us. Every season with Chelsea, we have to fight for every competition and every game and we will go for it."

Marcos Alonso played the first half of Chelsea's win over Perth Glory

Chelsea defeated Perth Glory 1-0 in a friendly on Monday and Alonso said he is happy with how they are adapting to a more positive style of play under former Napoli head coach Sarri.

"We are working on some new things: a new formation and a new style," added Alonso. "He wants us to press high and he wants the team together for possession of the ball.

"A lot of the things we have just started working [on] but it is looking good.

"I don't have to run as much as last year! It's good, more for us to defend and when I can, try and help the team in attack."