Chelsea midfielder Victorien Angban signs new deal before joining Metz on loan

Chelsea midfielder Victorien Angban has signed a one-year contract extension

Chelsea midfielder Victorien Angban has signed a one-year contract extension and joined French side Metz on a season-long loan.

The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Premier League Blues from Stade d'Abidjan in 2015, has spent the last three years out on loan.

He made 31 appearances for Waasland-Beveren in Belgium last season, following temporary spells with Spanish club Granada and Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

The 21-year-old, who was part of his country's Africa Cup of Nations squad in 2017, will now continue his development playing in Ligue 2.

0:16 Dennis Wise says Chelsea must keep their big players Dennis Wise says Chelsea must keep their big players

Metz's switch means he becomes the 21st Chelsea player to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer on a loan deal.