Chelsea forward Pedro signs one-year contract extension

Chelsea forward Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2020.

The 31-year-old signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 and has scored 28 goals from 131 appearances for the Blues.

The Spain international helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2017 under former head coach Antonio Conte, providing 13 league goals and 12 assists, and played a key role in their FA Cup victory last season.

He told the club's official website: "It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

"It's important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies.

"I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy."

Club director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year.

"Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."