Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea may make one more new signing

Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea only need to add one more player before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea have made big-money midfielder Jorginho and back-up goalkeeper Rob Green their only additions so far.

But, as Sarri prepares for the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, Sarri said he does not feel his new club are short-handed.

"I think we need something," he said. "But only maybe one player.

"I spoke with the club about the market but only one time, no more. I spoke about positions but no specifics - no names - so I don't know."

Midfielder Jorginho is Chelsea's headline arrival of the summer

Chelsea have changed their head coach with great regularity in recent years but Sarri does not want his stay at Stamford Bridge to be a short one.

"It depends on the club, I want to stay here for many years," he said.

"I have to win and then it depends on the club but I want to stay here for a long time."