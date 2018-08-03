Alvaro Morata will wear the No 29 shirt for Chelsea this season

Alvaro Morata will wear the No 29 shirt for Chelsea this season to pay tribute to his new-born twins.

The 25-year-old striker wore No 9 last term after joining from Real Madrid in the summer but has decided on a new shirt number after his wife Alice gave birth to twins Alessandro and Leonardo on July 29.

Morata, who scored 11 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season, has been the subject of transfer speculation over the summer, but new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said he was "very confident in him for the future" after his side's pre-season tie with Inter Milan.

"It is a day I will never forget, to welcome my twin sons into the world," Morata said on Chelsea's website.

"My family is so important to me and I want to honour them and my wife, Alice, when I am on the pitch which is why I have decided to take a different number for the new season and remember this special day by adding the number two to my shirt."

Chelsea are offering supporters who have a new top with Morata's name and old number on the back a free exchange.

"I am sorry to the fans who may have bought a number nine with my name already, but I hope you understand my tribute and that it will not be a problem and we can make you a new one with the 29," Morata added.

Chelsea play Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday and start their Premier League campaign away to Huddersfield on August 11.

