Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard have spoken to Nabil Fekir about possible Chelsea move

Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir in action for France

Olivier Giroud says he and Eden Hazard have spoken to Nabil Fekir about the possibility of joining Chelsea and would “welcome him” at the club.

The 25-year-old looked set to join Liverpool from Lyon earlier this summer before negotiations between the clubs ended.

Fekir, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad alongside Giroud this summer, remains at the Ligue 1 side as things stand.

However, following Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Lyon on Tuesday, Giroud admitted that he and Hazard had spoken to his compatriot about the club.

"I spoke to him when we were together in the French national team, when his move to Liverpool fell through," he told Foot Mercato.

"Then we discussed Chelsea, and I even think that Eden said a couple of words to him.

"We would obviously welcome him, he is a super player, but I don't know if this is something that could happen as the window closes on Thursday."