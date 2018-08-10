Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri predicts difficult start in Premier League

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri expects to encounter 'problems' in the first half of the season

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has forecast a difficult start to life in the Premier League, warning fans they may have to wait months before his 'Sarri-ball' approach takes effect.

Sarri was appointed as Antonio Conte's replacement at Chelsea four weeks ago, with the 59-year-old taking on his first managerial role outside Italy.

The former Napoli boss will take charge of his first Premier League game at Huddersfield on Saturday, with Chelsea welcoming Arsenal to Stamford Bridge a week later.

Sarri predicts a tough start to the campaign, but said he hopes to see an improvement as the season progresses.

"I hope that the second part of the season, for us, will be very good with a lot of points," Sarri said. "I expect in the first part of the season, some problems."

Asked what issues he expects, Sarri added: "On the results. Maybe the performances in the first part of the season will not be in line with the potential of the squad. Maybe, in the first part."

The world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is in line to make his Chelsea debut at Huddersfield on Saturday

The Italian gained a reputation at Napoli for an attractive, attacking style of play - dubbed 'Sarri-ball' - but the Chelsea boss has told supporters not to be too expectant early on.

"I think you have to wait for a couple of months. You have to wait," Sarri added.

"If we are able to play at another speed, maybe scoring will not be a problem for us.

"But at this moment, at this current speed, it may be a problem."