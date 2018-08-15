Kenneth Omeruo joins Leganes from Chelsea on loan

Kenneth Omeruo represented Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia

Chelsea and Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined La Liga side Leganes on a season-long loan.

Omeruo takes Chelsea's tally of players currently out on loan to 32 and has never made a competitive appearance for the Blues since joining from Standard Liege in 2012.

The 24-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan in Turkey at Kasimpasa, before being selected for Nigeria's World Cup squad.

He started two matches in Russia, helping his country to a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Iceland, before a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Argentina which knocked Nigeria out.

Leganes, who are coached by former Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, finished 17th in La Liga last season.

On Tuesday, Chelsea confirmed the loan departures of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and defender Ola Aina to AC Milan and Torino respectively.