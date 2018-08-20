Chelsea News

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri resists urge to smoke during win over Arsenal

Last Updated: 20/08/18 8:33am
0:39
Maurizio Sarri admitted he does not yet consider Chelsea to be title contenders
Maurizio Sarri admitted he does not yet consider Chelsea to be title contenders

Maurizio Sarri's willpower was put to the test during Chelsea's thrilling 3-2 win against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Blues head coach held a box of cigarettes and chewed on butts as he watched his side let a two-goal lead slip, before Marcos Alonso scored a late winner.

"I will smoke in the evening, not during the match," said Sarri.

"I am going to stop, just for one or two years, then I will start again.
3:00
Highlights of Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal
Highlights of Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal

"We did very well for 75 minutes of the 90. Inside there were 15 horrible minutes. We lost distances, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend. We were really in trouble."

Sarri resisted the urge to have a cigarette at the interval after a stressful end to the first half where Arsenal scored twice in four minutes.

"I just needed the first half to end!" he said. "I needed half-time. I can speak about the other 75, I think that's better, because I remember the good things instead of the worst.

"I think in the second half we did really well in the mental point of view because it was very hard to answer to the last part of the first half."

