Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri believes Marcos Alonso can improve defensively
By Harry Crowe
Last Updated: 31/08/18 5:20pm
Maurizio Sarri believes Marcos Alonso is a "very good player" but can still work on his defensive attributes.
The Spanish wing-back has made 67 appearances for Chelsea since leaving Fiorentina for £24 million in 2016.
The 27-year-old has flourished under new boss Sarri, adapting well to a back four formation, having played in 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 under previous coach Antonio Conte.
Alonso scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory against Arsenal on August 18 and provided two assists last time out against Newcastle in a 2-1 win but Sarri still sees room improvement in his game.
"Alonso played very well in three matches. I think he's a very good player and he can improve in the defensive phase," Sarri said.
"He has physical qualities at the top level so I think he can do more in the defensive phase but I am not worried, he is a very good player but I think he can do more."
Super 6 lands again!
Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last week. Enter your predictions for Saturday here.