Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri believes Marcos Alonso can improve defensively

Marcos Alonso strong early season form has seen him recalled to the Spain squad by new manager Luis Enrique

Maurizio Sarri believes Marcos Alonso is a "very good player" but can still work on his defensive attributes.

The Spanish wing-back has made 67 appearances for Chelsea since leaving Fiorentina for £24 million in 2016.

The 27-year-old has flourished under new boss Sarri, adapting well to a back four formation, having played in 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 under previous coach Antonio Conte.

Alonso scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory against Arsenal on August 18 and provided two assists last time out against Newcastle in a 2-1 win but Sarri still sees room improvement in his game.

"Alonso played very well in three matches. I think he's a very good player and he can improve in the defensive phase," Sarri said.

"He has physical qualities at the top level so I think he can do more in the defensive phase but I am not worried, he is a very good player but I think he can do more."