Maurizio Sarri says he found out about his Napoli sacking on TV

Maurizio Sarri says he only found out about his departure when he switched on his television

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he found out he was sacked by Napoli when he turned on his television.

The Italian spent three years in Naples battling for the title with Juventus, before leaving in May for Blues predecessor Carlo Ancelotti to take over at Stamford Bridge.

But he says he only came to know about his departure when he saw the news reported on television.

"I was having dinner with Cristiano Giuntoli's [Napoli sporting director] assistant and we were debating whether I should have stayed or not," he said.

Sarri spent three years at Napoli, guiding them to three consecutive top-three finishes

"We turned on the television right in the second when Ancelotti was walking in Filmauro [president Aurelio De Laurentiis' film studio]. I wasn't happy.

"But now I have Chelsea and I'm happy. Here it's a party, it's a pleasure to arrive at the stadium and see supporters wearing different shirts having a beer together."

Sarri, who has won his first Premier League four games at Chelsea, said he asked for some time to think about his future and was considering staying with the Serie A club.

"I don't know why I'm not still at Napoli," he said. "There were motives for me to stay there, but also a few doubts.

"The president pretended me to sign a contract with a buy-out clause expiring on May 31, but they signed Ancelotti on May 21.

"I didn't want that clause, and they didn't respect the timings. But I'm grateful to De Laurentiis, because he gave me the opportunity to coach the team I have in my heart.

"If I'm here at Chelsea it's because I coached Napoli."