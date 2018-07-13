Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will join Liverpool's US pre-season tour

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will join up with Liverpool having returned from World Cup duty

Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be joining them on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The forward pair are yet to report back for training following their involvement in the World Cup with Egypt and Senegal respectively.

With both players exiting the competition after the group stages, they will now return to club duty for the tour, which begins a week on Saturday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said of the pair: "They had their holiday and then they'll come with us to the USA. They only had three weeks' holiday so it means they didn't lose too much.

"We have to see how they are and then we'll see if they can play in the games. They will be there."

Liverpool's front three scored 91 goals between them last season

Klopp also confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino, who reached the quarter-finals with Brazil, will report back for Liverpool's second training camp in France later in the month.

All three players scored for their countries during the World cup and managed a combined 91 goals last season in a campaign which saw Liverpool lose out to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

Liverpool players involved in the World Cup semi-finals will return the week prior to the Reds' Premier League opener against West Ham on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp added on the club's website: "We have the English guys, Simon (Mignolet) and Dejan (Lovren) - (they) will come another week later.

"We'll already be back from France and will have exactly one week to prepare (for) the game (against West Ham). That's no problem."

The week-long US tour will feature games against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.