Jurgen Klopp offers Daniel Sturridge hope of reviving Liverpool career

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the door remains open for striker Daniel Sturridge despite doubts remaining over his future.

The England international fell down the pecking order last season after injuries impacted on his availability and he has been linked with a move to Sevilla and Besiktas.

The 28-year-old still has plenty to prove to Klopp, considering his fitness record, but he has looked one of the sharpest performers in pre-season - although he failed to break the deadlock in a goalless draw at Sky Bet League Two side Bury on Saturday.

"It's funny, this is my third pre-season and every year we talk about the same things," said the Reds boss.

"It's no problem. I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment.

"At the moment it's all good and we don't have to make decisions. I don't think about my players like this - like, maybe he's in or out.

"With the young ones we make these decisions but not with the other guys. They show up, and it should be easy for me in the end.

"The window is still open, right? Is it closing tomorrow? Good."

The game saw Loris Karius, who made another error in Tuesday's win at Tranmere, given an hour in goal with Danny Ward training at Melwood as he is likely to start at Blackburn on Thursday.

Harry Wilson, after an impressive start to pre-season, was not involved with the likelihood he will go out on loan to a Sky Bet Championship club in the near future with Stoke, Derby and Swansea all interested.

New signing Xherdan Shaqiri, who joined from Stoke for £13million on Friday, will be part of the squad for next week's International Champions Cup in the United States.

There were first pre-season appearances for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip with the Dutchman looking particularly composed in a 45-minute first-half run-out.