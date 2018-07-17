Liverpool deny making 70m euro bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Alisson has been linked with a move to Liverpool since the winter transfer window

Liverpool have denied making a 70m euro bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker after reports in Italy suggested the two clubs were in talks.

However, Sky in Italy claim that a fee of 70m euros has been offered by Liverpool, although Roma want closer to 75m euros (£66.6m) to complete the deal, and that talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Sources close to Liverpool have told Sky Sports News that there has been no bid and no approach for Alisson.

Sky sources have previously told us that Liverpool have no plans to bid for Alisson this summer.

Liverpool beat Roma in the Champions League semi-finals last season

The 25-year-old made 49 appearances for Roma last season as he helped the Serie A side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League where they lost 7-6 to Liverpool over two legs.

Alisson played five times for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where his side suffered a quarter-final defeat to Belgium.