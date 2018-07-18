Liverpool complete £67m deal for Alisson Becker
Transfer subject to goalkeeper passing medical; Alisson has agreed five-year contract at Anfield - Sky in Italy
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 18/07/18 6:31pm
Liverpool have completed the signing of Alisson Becker for a fee of €75m (£67m), subject to the Roma goalkeeper passing a medical, according to Sky in Italy.
The 25-year-old travelled to England on a private jet on Wednesday evening and will undergo a medical with the Reds in the next few days.
Sky in Italy understands the Brazil international has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal at Anfield.
Alisson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, with Liverpool surpassing the £34.7m fee Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017.
Alisson will become Jurgen Klopp's fourth signing of the summer, joining fellow new arrivals Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield.
The Brazil international, who featured at the World Cup in Russia earlier this summer, made 49 appearances for Roma last season.
He was part of the side that suffered a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
