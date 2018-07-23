Joel Matip to return to Liverpool after suffering muscle injury against Borussia Dortmund

Joel Matip will miss Liverpool's pre-season games against Manchester City and Manchester United

Joel Matip will miss the rest of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States after suffering a muscle injury during the defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

Matip was substituted midway through the first half of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat on Sunday and manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the injury was the "most negative thing about the day".

Liverpool have confirmed the Cameroon international has suffered a muscle injury and will now return to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation.

A statement released by the club read: "Though the muscle injury suffered in his upper leg is not considered to be a long-term concern, Matip will not be available for selection in the remaining two games in America.

"He is therefore returning to Merseyside and will continue his recovery at Melwood."

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations against Manchester City on Thursday before they face Manchester United in the final match of their US tour on Saturday.