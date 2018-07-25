Liverpool favourites to catch Man City in Premier League, says Dennis Wise

0:43 Dennis Wise discusses Liverpool's title chances Dennis Wise discusses Liverpool's title chances

Liverpool are favourites to challenge Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title after a big summer of spending, according to Dennis Wise.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has already signed Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and most recently Alisson Becker, who joined for a record fee for a goalkeeper.

Wise believes Liverpool look like the strongest contenders to rival Pep Guardiola's side for the title following their summer additions.

"I think this is the team [to challenge City]. I really do," told Sky Sports News. "They showed glimpses of it last year. They finished fourth, but they also got to the final of the Champions League.

"It's time for Klopp to step up to the plate," Wise said. "He's spent £178m on players he's bought in. He's filled gaps that needed to be filled.

"He's got an awesome three up front. Mohamed Salah has got to do it again. With a little bit of help from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. They've added a bit of quality with Xherdan Shaqiri. But, they've bought in Alisson Becker. That was important."

Former Chelsea captain Wise was not so positive about Maurizio Sarri's team, however, saying a top-four finish should be their priority.

"There's a lot of speculation over Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian," he added.

"We've got to keep these players if we want to actually compete and be close to getting into the Champions League."

Asked if he thinks Chelsea could win the title, Wise said: "Do I feel we can compete with Man City? Not quite at the moment."

Liverpool host West Ham on the opening weekend of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League.