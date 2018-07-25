Liverpool fined by UEFA over fan trouble in Anfield win over Roma

Liverpool have been fined for three separate offences, including the setting off of fireworks

UEFA have fined Liverpool £7,105 (8,000 euros) following fan trouble in their Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Roma at Anfield.

The charges of crowd disturbances, the throwing of objects and the setting off of fireworks were handed down to Liverpool by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body.

Liverpool won the game 5-2, and progressed to the final - where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid - despite a 4-2 loss to Roma in the second leg.

UEFA have also handed down a €100,000 fine and two-year suspended ban from European competition to Marseille after fan trouble at four separate games last season.

The French side have also been ordered to play their next European home game behind closed doors.

Furthermore, Marseille must contact Ligue 1 rivals Lyon - who hosted Marseille's 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Europa league final - to pay compensation for damage their fans caused to the stadium.