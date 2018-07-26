'Liverpool will make Premier League title race closer'

0:37 The Premier League title race will be closer this season, says Danny Gabbidon The Premier League title race will be closer this season, says Danny Gabbidon

The race for the Premier League title will be closer this season, says former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon.

Manchester City ran away with the title last season, finishing 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and 25 points in front of Liverpool, who finished fourth.

However, speaking on Sky Sports News, Gabbidon thinks this season will be tighter: "Liverpool are in a good place at the minute.

"Defence has been their Achilles' heel for the last couple of seasons, but they've tried to address that by bringing in Virgil van Dyke last season and Alisson Becker. So, you'd expect them to be a lot stronger this season.

"We all know how good they are and the goals they score. It's looking like a much more balanced Liverpool team.

Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk in January

"Is it good enough to challenge City? I'm not so sure. But, I expect the premier league to be a lot closer this season. I don't see City running away with it like they did last season".

Alongside Alisson, Jurgen Klopp has also signed Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, while City have signed Riyad Mahrez and Claudio Gomes.

Both teams start their Premier League title bid on August 12. Liverpool kick off the season at home against West Ham and City are away to Arsenal. Both games will be live on Sky Sports.

LFCTV is the only place to watch all of Liverpool's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/lfctv(http://www.sky.com/shop/tv/extra-channels/lfctv/?DCMP=ss.com_preseason) to find out more, or go to Sky channel 425 and press red.