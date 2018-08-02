Sheyi Ojo set for loan move away from Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Sheyi Ojo is set for another loan spell away from Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says winger Sheyi Ojo is likely to be sent out on loan again this season in order to continue his development away from Anfield.

Ojo has made13 senior appearances for the Reds since joining the club as a youngster in 2011, and has been sent out on loan three times in the last four seasons.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed previous spells at Wigan and Wolves, and last season helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League with four goals in 24 appearances at Craven Cottage.

Klopp admits first-team opportunities are currently limited for Ojo at Anfield and says the England U21 international will join Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent in going out on loan.

"Here it is a little bit difficult, especially for the offensive players," said Klopp. "Ojo played a fantastic pre-season, really good and confident technically anyway, really strong, improved a lot in tactical things and his attitude was great.

"For me, he is a no-brainer, to be honest, and I think that will happen. It makes sense for him to go on loan. That's how it is for a few of the others.

"It's not that we can decide that [the timing]. Yes, I wish I had the final squad four weeks ago, all together. But that's a business, we have to wait.

"Michael Edwards and his full department are working hard on that. Whatever will happen afterwards is only on the outgoing side. We will see.

"At one point, August 9, we will make a decision and we have to work with the players we really want to have in the squad. That's how it is for everyone."