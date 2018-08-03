Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho perform Liverpool initiations

0:24 Virgil van Dijk has performed a long overdue initiation song for his team-mates after joining Liverpool in January Virgil van Dijk has performed a long overdue initiation song for his team-mates after joining Liverpool in January

Liverpool's recent signings treated their team-mates to some entertaining initiations at their training camp in Evian.

New arrival Fabinho - a summer signing from Monaco - looked, and indeed sounded, a little sheepish but he found a supportive crowd in the Reds squad.

There was a much more accomplished performance from Virgil van Dijk, whose initiation was evidently well-overdue following his January move from Southampton.

Naby Keita showed he brings X-factor with him from RB Leipzig, displaying quick feet and sleek moves.

