Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho perform Liverpool initiations
Last Updated: 03/08/18 12:03pm
Liverpool's recent signings treated their team-mates to some entertaining initiations at their training camp in Evian.
New arrival Fabinho - a summer signing from Monaco - looked, and indeed sounded, a little sheepish but he found a supportive crowd in the Reds squad.
There was a much more accomplished performance from Virgil van Dijk, whose initiation was evidently well-overdue following his January move from Southampton.
Naby Keita showed he brings X-factor with him from RB Leipzig, displaying quick feet and sleek moves.
Watch the videos above to judge the performances for yourself...
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.