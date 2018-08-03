Jordan Henderson to join Liverpool pre-season on Sunday

Henderson is returning after reaching the World Cup semi-final with England

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will return to Melwood on Sunday to begin pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet will also return to the club's training centre next week after their World Cup exploits with Croatia and Belgium respectively .

Lovren played a key role in Croatia's run the final

The trio were afforded extended time off following the tournament and are set to miss Liverpool's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham next Sunday.

Henderson and Mignolet will report on Sunday morning, while Lovren will be back at Melwood on Monday.

Mignolet was in Belgium's World Cup squad

Their first day back will consist of physical testing before they're eased back into training over the course of the week.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he had to convince Henderson to take a holiday following the World Cup.