Fabinho targets Premier League title at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says he came to Anfield to win trophies after being convinced by the club's ambition ahead of completing his £43.7m move from Monaco.

The midfielder signed a four-year deal in May, and he will compete alongside Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum for a starting berth in Liverpool's Premier League opener against West Ham, live on Super Sunday.

Fabinho has been encouraged by the early signs during pre-season that Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title with champions Manchester City - and the Brazilian hailed the influence of Jurgen Klopp in bringing him to Merseyside.

"When the opportunity came about to join Liverpool, I spoke to the coach and that gave me the certainty that it was the right decision which has been confirmed by being here," he told Sky Sports.

"I'd been at Monaco for many years, and I believe it was time for a change. I wanted to move to a massive club with ambition that are fighting for titles. It was between the English league and the Spanish league.

"This is a massive club, and if this is not the best league in the world, it's one of the two biggest championships in the world.

"We are looking very strong. The preparations have been great and looking at all the elements, not just the first team, we have a great squad. We will be fighting for the title."

Optimism is high after Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson joined Keita and Fabinho in arriving during this transfer window, while pre-season has seen Liverpool defeat both Manchester United and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

The Brazil international was advised by Bernardo Silva to join Liverpool

Fabinho believes the new signings after getting to the Champions League final has increased expectations further, but the 24-year-old insists that Klopp is managing to keep feet firmly on the ground within the camp.

Fabinho was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer during Monaco's summer of sales, but the player says no formal interest materialised.

"Manchester United never had advanced negotiations with Monaco in the past regarding me," he added. "Perhaps they showed some interest, but there was no formal offer. It was not a case of Monaco not letting me go to United."

On his friendship with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Fabinho added: "He told me how much I would like Liverpool and how impressed he was by the way people here live, and breathe football.

"We were good friends at Monaco and he was one of the best players there. We had a real understanding, and I'm really happy for him that he won the title last season. I wish him plenty of individual success this season, but not the title!"