Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool can challenge in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's transfer spending has not altered his expectations for the coming season.

Liverpool have spent in excess of £170m bringing in Naby Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson, creating an expectation that they could be the closest challengers to defending champions Manchester City this season.

But speaking ahead of Sunday's visit of West Ham, live on Sky Sports on Sunday lunchtime, Klopp says his and Liverpool's objective remains the same.

The Liverpool boss said: "My expectations are always pretty high, so now we must make the best of it [this season]. We want to get the most out of it and try and reach the highest level and all that stuff. That's always my expectation.

"For us it was pretty normal [the transfer window]. We spent a little bit more than normal but you have to create a squad that is strong enough and wide enough to deal and cope with the Premier League and be as successful as possible. And step by step we are getting closer."

