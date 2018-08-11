Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Alisson will slot into Premier League quickly

Alisson is expected to make his competitive Liverpool debut on Sunday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has every faith new goalkeeper Alisson Becker will make a seamless transition into the Premier League.

The Brazil international was, until Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga this week, the world's most expensive goalkeeper following his £65m move from Roma.

0:22 New Liverpool signing Fabinho insists he was never close to a move to Manchester United despite reports linking him with the club before his move to Anfield New Liverpool signing Fabinho insists he was never close to a move to Manchester United despite reports linking him with the club before his move to Anfield

Alisson, who will wear the number 13 shirt this season, came to pre-season training later than most of Liverpool's players because of his involvement in the World Cup, and has played just two friendlies against Napoli and Torino in the last six days.

But Klopp, whose side host West Ham live on Sky Sports on Sunday lunchtime, has no worries about the 25-year-old making an instant impact at Anfield.

"Just be a goalkeeper. Be yourself, in this case, because he is very calm and laid back - and that helps," the Liverpool boss said.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

"It's about making the right decisions in the right moments. It's all good. He's settled really quick, as if he's been here longer than two weeks. That's all fine."

One player who has impressed in pre-season is Daniel Sturridge, who appears to have safeguarded his future at the club for the time being at least.

1:21 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are underdogs for the Premier League title this season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are underdogs for the Premier League title this season

At the end of the previous campaign, Liverpool were prepared to listen to offers of £20m for the injury-prone striker but that situation has now changed.

"He's still here, and he played a good pre-season. He could do a lot of the sessions, to be honest," added Klopp.

"I can't remember a bad game off him in pre-season, which is good. I said it 500 times already; when Daniel is fit, nobody doubts him. I do not.

"He's here, he's in a good shape, hopefully he can bring that into the season."