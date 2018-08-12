Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to see specialist over stomach muscle injury
Last Updated: 12/08/18 7:48am
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren admits the club are not happy at him playing through a stomach injury which has ruled him out of the start of the season.
Lovren will be absent when Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Sunday and is to visit a specialist over the injury he suffered at the World Cup.
The Croatia international was a big part of his country's run to the World Cup final, where they lost to France, but has revealed he suffered a stomach muscle injury earlier in the tournament which continues to cause him pain.
"I felt it during the World Cup," Lovren said. "I played with pain and those three games killed me, but who wouldn't play for Croatia at such a big tournament.
"After the World Cup finished, the pain increased. I can't even sit in my car without feeling it and to get out of the car hurts like hell.
"I hoped it would pass during my holiday but it didn't. As I went for a swim, it hurt. I couldn't even rest normally.
"I cannot train at all because of it, I am suffering a lot of pain and I will see a specialist doctor in the Netherlands.
"Of course they (Liverpool) are not happy. I haven't trained since I returned from holiday - I can't.
"I'll re-assess things after seeing the doctor in the Netherlands. I have to deal with that for now and believe it will be okay."
