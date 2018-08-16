Naby Keita provides Liverpool with a new dimension, says Danny Higginbotham

The former RB Leipzig midfielder made an impressive Premier League debut in Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham and Higginbotham believes Keita can play a key role in helping Jurgen Klopp's side break down deep-lying defences.

Higginbotham says Keita will not only provide a threat of his own but can also draw defenders away from Liverpool's much-vaunted front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

"It's brilliant watching him because I think a lot of people looked at Keita and thought he was a defensive midfielder," he told Sky Sports News.

"He's not, he's anything but that, he loves to get forward and he is a real threat. At times it is going to be difficult to unsettle back fours and actually get in behind them but he creates space for others.

"Where Keita comes into his own is that teams are pushed so far back that he can get in these areas [between the opposition defence and midfield].

"I think he is going to bring more to the attack than the defensive side and what he does is that he provides another dynamic. I think he's an outstanding signing.

"I think what you'll find is that they'll defend with the four [two centre-backs and two central midfielders] and give the license to the two full-backs to go forward.

"When they go forward, Keita is going to cause all kinds of problems and actually create more space for the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah."

