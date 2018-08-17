James Milner says Liverpool are focused on making a strong start to the season

Midfielder James Milner says the Liverpool squad are happy to let other people talk up their title chances.

Having reached the Champions League final last season, the Reds have further strengthened over the summer, prompting talk that this could be the campaign in which they end a 28-year wait for a title.

A scintillating 4-0 thrashing of West Ham in their Premier League opener hardly dampened the expectations but Milner says the squad are not getting carried away.

Asked if it might be the start of a title-winning campaign, Milner said: "That is for other people to talk about really.

"Obviously, you guys (in the media) are going to discuss it.

"For us, we just want to start the season well and keep improving as a squad, and see where that takes us.

"We feel we can beat anyone on our day and we have proved that, but it is about having that consistency.

"We all know how difficult it is to win a League title, to have the consistency over 38 games.

"We will let other people talk about the challenges, and it is down to us to just go out there and perform, and get as many points as we can."

Goalkeeper Alisson is among the big name new arrivals at Anfield

The Reds welcomed four new arrivals to the club in the summer, in the shape of £67m goalkeeper Alisson, midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita, plus talented playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri.

Milner added: "We had a very good squad before and the additions we have made are very strong.

"You look at the team that started the game (last weekend) and the players on the bench - and even the players who were injured and didn't make the squad.

"It is very strong and that is exactly what you need, all the best teams have that strength in depth and competition for places.

Liverpool got their Premier League season off to a great start, beating West Ham 4-0 last weekend

"It is not easy changing teams and learning a new system as well - and the way we play is different to a lot of teams, so it is going to take time.

"But they have settled in well already and I am sure they will get better and better."

Liverpool return to action at Crystal Palace on Monday night in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.