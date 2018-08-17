Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan on verge of move to Cagliari

Cagliari and Liverpool are in advanced talks over a deal for Reds defender Ragnar Klavan, according to Sky in Italy.

The 32-year-old, who captains the Estonia national side, is heading to Italy in order to finalise the transfer.

The player is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and Sky sources understand Cagliari will pay £2m for his services.

Klavan has never established himself as a first-choice at Liverpool but has made more than 50 appearances since joining from Augsburg in the summer of 2016.

And he become the first ever Estonian to score a Premier League goal when he got the winner against Burnley earlier this year.

But he has slipped down the pecking order since Virgil van Dijk was signed from Southampton.

And the return to fitness of full-back Nathaniel Clyne means Joe Gomez could be freed up to compete for one of the roles at the heart of the defence, further lessening the chances of Klavan receiving playing time.